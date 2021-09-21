Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,429 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.1% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.78. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

