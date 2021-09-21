State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,560 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NCR were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NCR by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NCR by 496.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NCR by 814.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

