Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

