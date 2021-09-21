State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 880 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $946,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Stericycle by 15.0% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.