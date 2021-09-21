State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of The Timken worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

