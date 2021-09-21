Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $128.07 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

