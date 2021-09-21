Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,032,883 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,032,883 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after acquiring an additional 711,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 598,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,071,000 after purchasing an additional 319,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,924,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares during the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

