Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 257.0 days.

Swiss Life stock opened at $520.00 on Tuesday. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $335.00 and a 52-week high of $533.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $518.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.38.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

