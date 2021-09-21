Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,353.0 days.

STKAF opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Stockland has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

Get Stockland alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stockland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.