Sei Investments Co. Acquires 34,538 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 801,676 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

