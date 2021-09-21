Citigroup Inc. Acquires 62,756 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 196,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,311,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.