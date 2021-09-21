Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on HTA. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

