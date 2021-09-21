Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,096 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 124,066 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 77,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 430,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 330,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.