Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ferguson by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $828,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 20.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $141.54 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $148.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

