Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Position Cut by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after acquiring an additional 62,851 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at $5,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASR opened at $176.77 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $104.22 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.81.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

