Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,859 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

RWL opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $76.23.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.