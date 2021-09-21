HighTower Advisors LLC Has $885,000 Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 83,764 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

AFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts expect that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

