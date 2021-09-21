Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

