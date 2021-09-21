Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $104.27.

