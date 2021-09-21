Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,562.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:WH opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.06. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.