Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

