Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 173,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 221,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

NYSE:UBA opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.