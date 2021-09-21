Financial Contrast: FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) & SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FG New America Acquisition and SBI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 47.10%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than SBI.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A SBI 16.50% 13.61% 1.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of FG New America Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and SBI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A SBI $5.11 billion 1.15 $762.32 million $2.80 9.09

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Summary

SBI beats FG New America Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services. The Asset Management Business segment provides private equity, venture capital fund management, M&A advisory, savings bank, online securities, commercial banking, investment advisory and management, fintech support, and rating information services; real estate secured loans; and rent guarantees for rental housing, as well as generates power using renewable energy. The Biotechnology-Related Business segment develops and distributes pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics; and researches and develops antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicines in the field of cancer and immunology. The company also offers investment advisory services on crypto-asset funds; operates a fund-raising platform; acquires securities; operates as a crypto-asset broker; develops, manufactures, and sells crypto-asset mining systems; operates and develops cybersecurity systems; provides blockchain platform; invests in real estate properties; and offers healthcare services, as well as engages in the mining of digital assets. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.