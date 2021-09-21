Insider Selling: Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $248,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alico alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $263,775.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

Shares of ALCO opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $265.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Alico’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alico by 42.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alico by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.