Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MarineMax worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

