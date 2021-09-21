Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,028 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 73,057 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

