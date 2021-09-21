25,458 Shares in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 558.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,180,000 after acquiring an additional 820,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioAtla by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 177,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at about $6,781,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at about $6,240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioAtla by 7,262.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79,018 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $21,677,011.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,966,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,719 shares of company stock worth $23,525,231 in the last 90 days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

