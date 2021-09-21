WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 12,573 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

