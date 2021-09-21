WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Talos Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 977,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 187,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,208,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TALO opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TALO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.