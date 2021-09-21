WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 333,062 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 333,062 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after buying an additional 4,216,773 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

