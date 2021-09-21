WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $286,520. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.