Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,664,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after buying an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

