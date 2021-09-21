WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,868 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of American Public Education worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after buying an additional 518,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 29.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220,587 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 80,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 535,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.