10,612 Shares in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 828.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in VEREIT by 18.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter worth $17,416,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

Several research firms have commented on VER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

