Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Decreases By 26.5%

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BNOEF stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops therapeutics for cancer and diseases of the central nervous system. The company operates through following segments: Drug Discovery and Development, and Contract Services. The Drug discovery and development segment engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of compounds to match a target product profile.

