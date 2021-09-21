Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFA. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.99. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.34. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BELFA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

