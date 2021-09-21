CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Short Interest Update

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

CAWW opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 million, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.31. CCA Industries has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter.

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

