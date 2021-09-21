Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

BDRFF opened at $121.43 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $124.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.65.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

