Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

BDRFF opened at $121.43 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $124.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.65.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.