The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $16.28.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $5.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.
About The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.
