The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $5.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKGFY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.