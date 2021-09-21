Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Increases By 24.7%

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFC opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

