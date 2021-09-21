Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Grows By 24.5%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 371,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,539.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFFYF. Citigroup cut Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, cut Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

SFFYF opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.32. Signify has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $64.52.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

