Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $306.05 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $311.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.49.
In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.
Repligen Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
