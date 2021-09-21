Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $306.05 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $311.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.49.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

