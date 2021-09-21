O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.