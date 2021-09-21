Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) Director Christopher John Frostad Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) Director Christopher John Frostad sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,991,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$618,732.72.

Shares of CVE PTU opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.75. The stock has a market cap of C$40.54 million and a PE ratio of -9.62. Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.20.

Get Purepoint Uranium Group alerts:

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.