Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) Director Christopher John Frostad Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) Director Christopher John Frostad sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,991,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$618,732.72.
Shares of CVE PTU opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.75. The stock has a market cap of C$40.54 million and a PE ratio of -9.62. Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.20.
About Purepoint Uranium Group
Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.