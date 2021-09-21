National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb Acquires 1,500 Shares

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:NHI opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

NHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

