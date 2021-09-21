GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) Director Christopher Wallace Sells 50,000 Shares

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) Director Christopher Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,200.

Shares of CVE:GXU opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.34. GoviEx Uranium Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.59.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price target on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

