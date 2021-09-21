Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Buys $19,130.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Charles J. Baird acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $294,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles J. Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Charles J. Baird acquired 500 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.90 per share, for a total transaction of $20,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $695.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $4,849,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $4,186,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

