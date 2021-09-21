Zacks Investment Research Lowers OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) to Hold

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

OMRNY stock opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. OMRON has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $107.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMRNY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in OMRON by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in OMRON by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OMRON by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,876,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

