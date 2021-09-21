NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to announce sales of $11.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $48.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $50.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.60 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $53.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGames currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NeoGames by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NeoGames by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGMS opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $73.54.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

