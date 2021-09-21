O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 447.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

